Aug 21 ,2023
Neha Dhupia's '72 hours in Atlantas' looked like this
Neha Dhupia/Instagram
Neha Dhupia has dropped a series of pictures offering a glimpse inside her Atlanta trip.
The actress was in Atlanta to attend an event. On the first day, she wore a yellow sharara featuring floral borders.
The traditional outfit was from the shelves of Anamika Khanna. She accessorised her look with statement earrings.
On the second day, Neha wore a pink outfit paired with golden earrings.
She accessorised her look with golden chunky bangles.
Apart from attending events, the actress stepped out for shopping and her background stands as proof.
Even on a short trip, Neha didn't skip her workout. In the image, it seems the actress is enjoying the sunset after walking.
"My 72 hours in Atlanta… was fun while it lasted! Now fighting Jet lag #kbye," read the caption.
