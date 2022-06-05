Neha Kakkar birthday special: Singer's collection of ethnic outfits for every occasion
Image: Instagram/@nehakakkar
Neha Kakkar often makes a statement with her ethnic outfits and shares glimpses from her stylish wardrobe online.
Image: Instagram/@nehakakkar
She looked stunning in a shimmering silver lehenga, which she paired with matching accessories as she smiled for the camera.
Image: Instagram/@nehakakkar
She kept her look stylish, yet comfortable, as she opted for a black and gold kurta, with which she wore statement jewellery.
Image: Instagram/@nehakakkar
The 'Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi' singer looked stunning in a teal traditional outfit, whose silver embroidery took it up a notch.
Image: Instagram/@nehakakkar
She defined elegance with an all-black outfit as she gave the camera an intense look.
Image: Instagram/@nehakakkar
Neha Kakkar wowed fans with her simple and beautiful pastel salwar set as she smiled from ear to ear.
Image: Instagram/@nehakakkar