Neil Nitin Mukesh's B'day: Films that prove the 'New York' star's acting mettle
Image: Instagram/ @neilnitinmukesh
'New York': Neil starred as Omar Aijaz alongside Katrina Kaif and John Abraham in the 2009 film based on three friends whose lives topple upside down after the September 11 attacks.
Image: Instagram/ @samthebestest_
'Johnny Gaddaar': The 2001 film starred Neil in a negative role as the gambler Vikram, who goes on to kill all of his friends one by one.
Image: Twitter/ @I_HardikShah_
'Saaho': Neil Nitin Mukesh took on the role of an undercover agent Ashok Chakravarthy in the Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor starrer.
Image: Twitter/ @ruthvikyelagari
'Wazir': Despite having a cameo appearance, Neil was highly praised for his role in the 2016 Amitabh Bachchan starrer action thriller.
Image: Twitter/ @xmetallicaluvrx
'Lafangey Parindey': Neil takes on the role of Nandan, who teaches Pinky (Deepika Padukone) to see through her blindness in the 2010 romantic drama.
Image: Twitter/ @MeenammaExpress
'3G': The horror thriller film starred Neil and Sonal Chauhan as Sam Arora and Sheena, a couple who undergoes a series of supernatural phenomenon after purchasing a used phone
Image: Instagram/ @world_of_nnm
'Jail':The 2009 Madhur Bhandarkar directorial starred Neil, Aarya Babbar, Mugdha Godse and Manoj Bajpayee in pivotal roles. It follows the story of Parag, who ends up behind bars in a false case of drugs.
Image: Instagram/ @welovemugdhagodse