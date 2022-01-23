Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's inspirational quotes to remember on his birth anniversary
Image: ANI
"Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle if there are no risks to be taken"
Image: PTI
"One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself a thousand lives"
Image: PTI
"It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood and I will give you freedom"
Image: PTI
"The secret of political bargaining is to look more strong than what you really are"
Image: Twitter/@NarendraModi
"India is calling. Blood is calling to blood. Get up, we have no time to lose"
Image: Twitter/@NarendraModi
"Freedom is not given, it is taken"
Image: AP