Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary: 5 projects based on the brave patriot
'Gumnaami': Directed by Srijit Mukherji, the film deals with the mystery behind Netaji's death. Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee played the role of Subhas Chandra Bose.
'Netaji': The Bengali biographical soap opera showcases how Bose went on to become the legendary freedom fighter.
'Bose: Dead/Alive': Based on the 2012 book' India's Biggest Cover-up', the miniseries starred Rajkummar Rao in the lead role.
'Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero': The 2004 war film starring Sachin Khedekar in the titular role bagged two National Film awards for an exceptional portrayal of Bose's life.
'Subhas Chandra': The 1996 film explored Bose's childhood and college days as well as his Indian Civil Service exam experience. It was directed by Pijush Bose.
