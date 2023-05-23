Vishal Tiwari
May 23 ,2023
Never-seen-before pictures of MS Dhoni
Image: Twitter/@AnIrf_0
Mahendra Singh Dhoni made his debut for the Indian Cricket Team against Bangladesh in 2004.
Image: Twitter/@AnIrf_0
The former India captain was born in Bihar and went on to play cricket for the state team.
Image: Twitter/@AnIrf_0
Before picking up cricket, Dhoni was a football fan and even wanted to play the game professionally.
Image: Twitter/@AnIrf_0
Dhoni got attracted to cricket after being included in his school team as a wicketkeeper.
Image: Twitter/@AnIrf_0
In this picture, Dhoni can be seen posing for the camera with his sister and brother-in-law.
Image: Twitter/@AnIrf_0
After making his debut for the Indian team, Dhoni visited his school as a chief guest.
Image: Twitter/@AnIrf_0
Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat on Tuesday and qualified for their 10th IPL final.
Image: BCCI
