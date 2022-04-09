New Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones launched in India: Check price and specs
New Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones come with TriPort acoustic architecture and features like volume optimized Active EQ.
The new Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones come with plush synthetic leathers, impact-resistant glass-filled nylon and custom cast-metal hinges.
In this image, one can see the right ear cup features two buttons for increasing and decreasing the playback volume. Then there are two buttons for pairing and a power slider.
The left earcup fn the new Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones has a button that helps users switch between hearing modes and turn the microphone on or off.
The new Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones come with two hearing modes including Quiet Mode and Aware Mode. The former cancels all the background noise and the latter uses the microphones on the device to let the users hear noises in the environment.
The headphones run on Bluetooth v5.1, can be folded as shown in this picture and deliver up to 24 hours of battery life. The new Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are available on Amazon for Rs. 32,900.
