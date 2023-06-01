Hardika Gupta
Jun 01 ,2023
New K-dramas to binge-watch in June: Bloodhounds to Lies Hidden in My Garden
Bloodhounds starring Woo Do Hwan will air on Netflix. It will be released on June 9.
See You In My 19th Life is a romance drama. It will release on June 17 on Netflix.
King The Land starring Lee Jun Ho will air on Netflix. It will be premiered on June 17.
Lies Hidden in My Garden featuring Lim Ji Yeon will air on June 19 on Prime Video.
Numbers will be available on Viki on June 23.
Find Out More