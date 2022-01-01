New Year 2022: From Nakuul-Jankee to Aly-Jasmin, a look into TV star's celebrations
IMAGE: Instagram/NakuulMehta
Television couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin ringed in the New Year with a beautiful picture on Instagram while thanking their fans for everything they did for them in 2021.
IMAGE: Instagram/alygoni
Actor Karishma Tanna who is reportedly engaged to her beau Varun, spent the beautiful evening with him by the beach while wishing fans.
IMAGE: Instagram/karishmaktanna
Actor Krystel D'Souza celebrated New Year with friends in Goa. She posted a stunning picture while wishing fans and hoping for a safe year ahead.
IMAGE: Instagram/krystledsouza
Actor Mouni Roy spent the last hours of 2021 by the beach as she posed for a beautiful picture in black with a sunset backdrop.
IMAGE: Instagram/imouniroy
Actor Nakuul Mehta who is recuperating from COVID-19 illness, posed for a picture with wife Jankee as they celebrated the New Year together.
IMAGE: Instagram/NakuulMehta
New Year celebrations turned reunion for 'Kaisi Ye Uaariyan' stars Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan who posed for a picture together on Instagram. They bumped into each other in Goa.
IMAGE: Instagram/the_parthsamthaan
Newly-married couple Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya celebrated the New Year in Goa with friends.
IMAGE: Instagram/RahulVaidyaRKV
Television's adorable couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta ringed in the New Year with a love decked picture while expressing gratitude to fans and almighty.
IMAGE: Instagram/ravidubey2312
Actor Gauahar Khan looked back at her old New Year memory with husband Zaid after he had surprised her on shooting sets with a special post on Instagram.
IMAGE: Instagram/GauaharKhan