New Year 2022: Mahesh Babu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, other Tollywood stars celebrate in style
Image: Instagram/@urstrulymahesh
Mahesh Babu, along with wife, former actor Namrata Shirodkar, and children, Gautam and Sitara, visited the Burj Khalifa in Dubai to mark New Year.
Image: Instagram/@urstrulymahesh
Samantha Ruth Prabhu urged her fans to be gentle with themselves and do things they believe in this year as she shared a snap of her dog.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Anushka Shetty's message for New Year was to let go, forgive, love more and love oneself, live the moment and smile more as she posed with her dog.
Image: Instagram/@anushkashettyofficial
Malavika Mohanan dazzled in a black dress as she celebrated the new with a girls' night out. They even had a 'bathroom photo session' and she joked that any such party was incomplete without it.
Image: Instagram/@malavikamohanan_
Kajal Aggarwal posed in style in a green dress and was accompanied by herband Gautam Kitchlu for the celebrations. He looked forward to 2022 with 'wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts.'
Image: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial
Nani was still in 'Shyam Singha Roy' mode as he posted a snap from the movie, and said it was an 'epic end to a hectic year' while wishing his fans for New Year.
Image: Instagram/@nameisnani
Shriya Saran cozied up to husband Andrei Koscheev as they celebrated the New Year in Goa.
Image: Instagram/@shriya_saran1109
Tamannaah Bhatia created memories with her 'favourites', her family, as they set out for a trip to the beach for New Year.
Image: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks
Shruti Haasan's New year celebrations involved grooving with sister Akshara and spending quality time with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika
Image: Instagram/@shrutzhaasan