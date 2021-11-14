New Zealand vs Australia: Top-5 performers in T20 World Cup Final
Image: T20WorldCup/ICC
Mitchell Marsh finished as the highest run-scorer for Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup final against New Zealand on Sunday. He scored an unbeaten 77 off 50 balls.
Image: ICC/Twitter
David Warner finished as the second-highest run-scorer for Australia on the night of the final. He scored a 38-ball 53 runs to help Australia lift the maiden T20 title.
Image: ICC/Twitter
Kane Williamson top-scored in the final as he hit 85 runs off 48 balls. However, New Zealand couldn't finish on the winning side as they lost by 8 wickets.
Image: T20WorldCup/ICC
Josh Hazlewood registered a bowling figure of 3/16 in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday. he picked three key wickets of Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson, and Glenn Phillips.
Image: ICC/Twitter
Glenn Maxwell helped Australia finish the game by scoring a quickfire 28 off just 18 balls. His inning included 4 boundaries and 1 maximum.
Image: RCB/Twitter