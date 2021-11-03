New Zealand vs Scotland: 3 players who impressed in T20 World Cup match
(Instagram Image: @cricketscotland/ICC)
Martin Guptill top-scored during the match by hitting a mammoth innings of 93 runs off 56 balls and helped the Kiwis a target of 173 runs for Scotland.
(Image: t20worldcup.com/ICC)
Coming in to bat at no. 6 during Scotland’s chase, Michael Leask scored a quickfire knock of 42 runs off 20 balls, however failed to make his team cross the winning mark.
(Image: AP)
The world-class pace bowler Trent Boult took two wickets by giving away 29 runs and helped New Zealand clinch the match by 16 runs.
(Instagram Image: @t20worldcup/ICC)