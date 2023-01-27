Anjali Negi
Jan 27 ,2023
Newly-wed Masaba and Satyadeep pose with Neena and Vivian Richards at wedding party
Image: @Varinderchawla
Masaba Gupta tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra on Friday (January 27). The couple hosted a wedding party later in the evening
Image: @Varinderchawla
Newlyweds Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra posed for the cameras.
Image: @Varinderchawla
The couple posed with Masaba's mother Neena Gupta for the paps.
Image: @Varinderchawla
Cricketer Vivian Richards with Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra.
Image: @Varinderchawla
Mother and daughter duo distributed sweets to the shutterbugs.
Image: @Varinderchawla
