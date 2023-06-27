Simple Vishwakarma
Newlywed Sonnalli Seygall enjoys sunkissed honeymoon
Sonnalli Seygall recently shared pictures of her honeymoon with husband Ashesh Sajnani fro, the Maldives, capturing beautiful moments of their trip.
Sonnalli can be seen wearing a stunning pink floral dress, perfect for a beach day.
The dress features a V-neckline, full sleeves, a knot detail at the back, and a thigh-high slit, with a keyhole detail at the exact centre of the torso.
Ashesh, on the other hand, opted for a pink and white faded shirt paired with brown shorts, showcasing a casual yet stylish look.
Along with the pictures, she captioned one of them, "Sunset cruise at @atmospherekanifushi spotting dolphins," showcasing their romantic experience.
Sonnalli took to social media to share more delightful snaps from their honeymoon, accompanied by the caption, ‘I eat. He watches. Story of our lives’.
The couple, Sonnalli and Ashesh L Sajnani, tied the knot at a Gurdwara on June 7, 2023 marking the beginning of their married life.
Prior to their wedding, Sonnalli and Ashesh had kept their relationship private, as they had never spoken about each other in public.
