Kritika Bansal
Jan 14 ,2023
Newlyweds Hansika Motwani, Sohael Khaturiya celebrate their first Lohri; See photos
Image: Instagram/@ihansika
Hansika Motwani celebrated 'Lohri' with her husband Sohael Khaturiya for the first time after their marraige on Friday.
Image: Instagram/@ihansika
The 'Koi Mil Gaya' actress shared some cute pictures of their festivities with the caption, "Happy Lohri from us to you all. First Lohri is always special."
Image: Instagram/@ihansika
The newlyweds were all smiles as they posed, with Hansika looking beautiful in a printed garara suit and Sohael wearing a red kurta and white pyjama.
Image: Instagram/@ihansika
The couple lit a small bonfire in their balcony with their family members and could be seen posing with them.
Image: Instagram/@ihansika
Hansika and Sohael on December 4 last year in Rajasthan after dating for several years. They went on long honeymoon across Austria, Czech Republic, Germany and
Image: Instagram/@ihansika
