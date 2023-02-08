Nitish Vashishtha
Feb 08 ,2023
Newlyweds Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra make first public appearance; see photos
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra made their first public appearance post-wedding today (February 8)
Kiara and Sidharth flew straight to Delhi after tying the knot at Suryagarh palace in Jaisalmer.
Sidhartha and Kiara posed for paps and waved to their fans at the Jaisalmer airport
The newlyweds looked cheerful. Both were seen dressed in modest yet elegant attires.
While Kiara had the serene glow of a new bride, Sidharth looked dashing with a leather jacket and Aviator glasses.
The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 in the presence of close family members and friends.
