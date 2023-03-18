Anjali Choudhury
Newlyweds Krishna Mukherjee, Chirag Batliwalla pose hand-in-hand at Parsi wedding
Image: @krishna_mukherjee786/Instagram
After a Bengali wedding, Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwalla got married as per Parsi rituals.
Image: @krishna_mukherjee786/Instagram
For the grand Parsi dinner, Krishna wore a shimmery Parsi Gara while Chirag wore a Parsi Dagli and Fetah.
Image: @krishna_mukherjee786/Instagram
The couple started their post-wedding festivities by cutting a white cake with floral decoration.
Image: @krishna_mukherjee786/Instagram
To commemorate the joyous occasion, the newlyweds shared a kiss.
Image: @krishna_mukherjee786/Instagram
While the couple looked happy in their candid picture, Krishna's custom-made infinity mangalsutra stole the shine.
Image: @krishna_mukherjee786/Instagram
