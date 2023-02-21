Nitish Vashishtha
Feb 21 ,2023
Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani arrive at airport in style
Image: Varinder Chawla
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were recently pictured at the Mumbai airport.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The newlyweds sported casual outfits.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kiara Advani wore an all-white outfit and completed her look with a scarf, shades and a bag.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra sported a violet full-sleeve t-shirt with a pair of grey trousers and sports shoes.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on February 7, and have been constantly making the news ever since.
Image: Varinder Chawla
