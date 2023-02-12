Nitish Vashishtha
Feb 12 ,2023
Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani pose hand-in-hand at their Mumbai reception
Varinder Chawla
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception is currently being held in Mumbai.
Varinder Chawla
The wedding reception is being hosted at Hotel St. Regis in Lower Parel.
Varinder Chawla
Sidharth Malhotra wore a gleaming suit while Kiara Advani wore a stunning figure-hugging gown. She also wore a necklace with green stones.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on February 7 in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace Hotel.
Varinder Chawla
They also hosted a reception party in Delhi last week.
Varinder Chawla
Find Out More