Nitish Vashishtha
Feb 11 ,2023
Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani spotted at Mumbai airport
Varinder Chawla
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai.
Varinder Chawla
The couple looked stunning in ethnic outfits.
Varinder Chawla
Newlywed Kiara Advani opted for a glamourous yellow kurta set.
Varinder Chawla
Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra sported an all-white ethnic outfit.
Varinder Chawla
Kiara flaunted her Mangalsutra and sindoor as she posed for the paps stationed at the airport.
Varinder Chawla
The couple will reportedly host a grand wedding reception on Sunday in Mumbai.
Varinder Chawla
