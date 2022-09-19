Prachi Arya
Nick Jonas' birthday bash: Inside singer's golf-themed surprise party hosted by Priyanka
IMAGE: Instagram/Nari.Kesari1
This is one of the beautiful pictures from singer Nick Jonas' 30th birthday bash where he can be seen romancing his wife Priyanka Chopra.
IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra
This is another all-girl squad picture of Priyanka Chopra with her friends from the birthday bash getaway.
IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra
Stealing some moments from the gala night, Nick can be seen posing with his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas.
IMAGE: Instaram/Veblr
Priyanka had arranged a party for him at an exclusive Golf course as Nick is very fond of the sport. The party had golf-themed cupcakes, all-white dress code.
IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra
After the golf-course-themed bash, the night followed was a spectacular one with close friends and family in attendance.
IMAGE: Instagram/Nari.Kesari1
This is one of the amazing picture where Nick and Priyanka can be seen spending some moments with the singer's family.
IMAGE: Instagram/Nari.Kesari1
This picture received the most love on social media as it showed Priyanka hugging her mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas at the birthday celebrations.
IMAGE: Instagram/Nari.Kesari1
One of the glimpses of Nick's 30th birthday bash where he can be seen enjoying moments with his wife Priyanka Chopra.
IMAGE: Instagram/erryxmimi
