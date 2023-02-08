Nitish Vashishtha
Feb 08 ,2023
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra on a snowy vacay with daughter Malti Marie
nickjonas/Instagram
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra recently posted images from their Aspen trip to Instagram.
nickjonas/Instagram
Their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who recently turned one, was also with them on the trip.
priyankachopra/Instagram
In one of the pictures, the couple was engaged in a seemingly fun snowball fight.
nickjonas/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra’s candid picture looked ethereal as it showed snowballs exploding upon impact.
nickjonas/Instagram
In another, Priyanka Chopra embraced Nick Jonas, as he’d seemed to have fallen over on the ground.
nickjonas/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra was seen strolling her daughter Malti Marie around in the snow.
priyankachopra/Instagram
She boarded a black snowmobile and matched it with a snuggly black coat with stripped cuffs.
nickjonas/Instagram
