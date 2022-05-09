Nick Jonas: Some of the 'Jonas Brothers' star's most dapper looks
Nick Jonas has an impeccable fashion sense, as evident from his versatile looks that never cease to impress fans. The singer looks stunning in this light blue leather outfit.
The 'Jealous' singer looks dapper in these printed pants, paired with a tan-coloured leather jacket.
Continuing Nick's love for leather is this deep yellow leather shirt, which has been paired with formal striped pants and white sneakers.
The newly turned dad looks amazing in this candid click, as he sports a shimmery purple shirt with white pants and similar coloured sneakers.
Nick definitely loves a splash of colour, and this outfit is proof. The singer paired his printed shirt with red lowers and red and white shoes.
Nick looks extremely handsome in this printed shirt and black lowers. The star amped up his look with red and white coloured shoes.
