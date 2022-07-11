Suraj Alva
Jul 11 ,2022
Nick Kyrgios: Top controversies that have marred the career of Wimbledon 2022 finalist
Image: Wimbledon/Instagram
Nick Kyrgios was in the middle of controversy after he spit towards a spectator after his first-round Wimbledon win over Paul Jubb
Image: Wimbledon/ Instagram
Nick Kyrgios was hit by a fine during his match versus Stefanos Tsitsipas because of audible obscenity. He was involved in exchanging words with chair umpire
Image: Wimbledon/ Instagram
Back in 2019, Nick Kyrgios was involved in a series of incidents during the Queens Club tournament which saw him pick up more than £13,000 in fines.
Image: Wimbledon/ Instagram
Nick Kyrgios during the Italian Open 2019 hurled a chair across the court before packing his bag and walking off. He forfeited his prize money but was fined.
Image: AP
Nick Kyrgios suffered a meltdown against Richard Gasquet during WImledon 2014 match. He got a code violation for swearing, and threw racket in air.
Image: AP
Back in 2015 Nick Kyrgios while playing Rogers Cup made a crude remark about Stan Wawrinka girlfriend. He was not only fined but given 28-day tour suspension.
Image: AP
Nick Kyrgios was involved in major controversy at Indian wells after he accidentally almost hit a ball boy with racquet after losing to Nadal.
Image: AP
During 2017 French Open Nick Kyrgios hit headlines asking for drinks after losing to Kevin Anderson in the second round. He even smashed two rackets
Image: AP
