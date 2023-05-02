Hardika Gupta

May 02 ,2023

Nicole Kidman, Rita Ora: Celebs put best fashion foot forward at MET Gala 2023
Image: AP
The upper part of Chloé Finneman's dress was covered with black ruffles and lower part was a pink leather skirt. Image: AP
Rita Ora walked the red carpet with Taika Waititi in stylish ensembles. Image: AP
Nicole Kidman arrived at the red carpet along with her singer-husband Keith Urban. Image: AP
They shell out major couple goals at the event. Image: AP
Phoebe Bridgers and Emily Ratajkowski posed together at the red carpet. While Phoebe sported a black gown encrusted with crystals, Emily wore a beige gown. Image: AP
David Byrne opted for a white suit. He made an appearance with a bicycle. Image: AP
Emma Chamberlain sported a blue co-ord set. Image: AP
Find Out More