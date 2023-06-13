Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jun 13 ,2023
Nikola Jokic: A record-breaking phenom dominating the NBA Finals and rewriting history
Image: @nba/Instagram
Nikola Jokic is the first person in the NBA finals history to rank no. 1 in points (600), rebounds (269) and assists (190).
Image: @nba/Instagram
Nikola Jokic’s tally of 9.5 assists per game is the highest APG by a center in a single post-season in NBA’s history.
Image: @nba/Instagram
Nikola Jokic is the first-ever center to win the NBA Finals MVP since Shaquille O’Neal in 2002.
Image: @nba/Instagram
Nikola Jokic is the lowest-drafted player to be chosen a MVP in NBA FInals.He was the 41st pick in the 2014 draft.
Image: AP
Nikola Jokic averaged 52.9 combined PPG, RPG, APG in the playoffs, which is the second-best NBA’s history.
Image: AP
Jokic and Jamal Murray are the first duo in NBA’s history to each average at least 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assist in a single postseason.
Image: AP
