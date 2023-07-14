Aalokitaa Basu
Jul 14 ,2023
Nimrat Kaur adds holographic twist to street style
nimratofficial/Instagram
Nimrat Kaur's latest look features a holographic twist to her street style ensemble.
Nimrat opted for a halter-necked slim-fit cutout blouse flaunting her cinched waist.
The statement top was paired with high-rise baggy pants, cuffed at the ankles, in grey-black.
Nimrat went all out on the holographic aesthetic as she casually carried a silver, collared jacket.
She kept the look sleek with a neat row-braid and matte tan makeup.
The actress added a formal touch to her look with black pumps.
The chain jewellery featured on her ears and neck, also mirrored the holographic theme of the ensemble.
The last picture in her bling photo dump featured a goofy shot of her sipping on coffee as the caption read, "A lot can happen over coffee…"
