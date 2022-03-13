Nimrat Kaur's birthday: Takes notes from ‘Dasvi’ actor to ace traditional wear
'Airlift' star Nimrat Kaur often treats fans with gorgeous glimpses of her in traditional wear. She looks breathtaking in this lehenga accessorised with a heavy maang teeka.
Nimrat oozes charm in the red outfit with intricate detailing on the borders. Not to miss the statement jewellery pieces.
The actor is all smiles as she poses for the camera, decked up in a simple yet stylish pink suit with golden embroidery.
Clad in a red and beige suit, Nimrat strikes a pose in her balcony. The actor opted for minimal accessories to go with the attire.
The stunning green lehenga with a heavily embroidered dupatta makes the actor look extremely graceful.
The 'Dasvi' actor looks regal in this net saree with intricate embroidery and complementing jewellery pieces to go with it.
