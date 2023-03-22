Shreya Pandey
Mar 22 ,2023
Nine Goddesses worshiped during Chaitra Navratri 2023
ANI
Maa Shailputri is worshipped on the first day of Chaitra Navtrati 2023. It is believed that if devotees offer ghee to the goddess, they are blessed.
ANI
On Day 2 of Chaitra Navratri, devotees worship Maa Brahmacharini. Devotees pray for longevity.
ANI
Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped on Day 3 of Navratri. The Goddess is believed to destroy evil to make good prevail.
ANI
Maa Kushmanda, who is believed to have created the entire universe, is worshipped on Day 4 of Chaitra Navratri.
ANI
Day 5 of Chaitra Navratri is marked with worshipping Maa Skandamata. Devotees offer bananas to Maa Skandamata to bring good health.
ANI
Maa Katyayani will be worshipped on the Day 6 of Chaitra Navratri 2023. Maa Katyayani is believed to symbolize intelligence and peace.
ANI
Devotees worship Maa Kaalratri on Day 7 of the Navratri and offer sweets made of jaggery to the Goddess.
Image - @natcharajuvenkatasubhash/twitter
On Chaitra Navratri Day 8, devotees worship Maa Mahagauri.
ANI
On the final day of the nine day celebrations, Maa Siddhidatri will be worshipped in Chaitra Navratri 2023.
ANI
