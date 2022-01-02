Nintendo Switch Exclusive Titles Releasing In 2022
Image: Unsplash
The Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be released for Nintendo Switch on January 26, 2021.
Image: Nintendo Switch
Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp will be released sometime in Spring 2022 for Nintendo Switch.
Image: Nintendo Switch
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will be released for Nintendo Switch in 2022.
Image: Nintendo Switch
Bayonetta 3 is expected to release in 2022 for Nintendo Switch.
Image: Nintendo Switch
Splatoon 3 is also expected to arrive for Nintendo Switch in 2022.
Image: Nintendo Switch
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is also expected to launch in 2022 as well.
Image: Nintendo Switch