Amrit Burman
Jul 15 ,2022
NIRF Rankings: These are India's top educational institutions in all disciplines
Image: Shutterstock
Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru has secured first position in the universities category
Image: Twitter/IIScBengaluru
Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi has secured the second rank in the top colleges list
Image: PTI
IIM Ahmedabad is the best B-school in India. It is followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta.
Image: PTI
Savitha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences in Chennai is the best dental college. Followed by Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal.
Image: Shutterstock
NLSIU Bengaluru is the best law college in India, followed by NLU Delhi and Symbiosis Law School Pune.
Image: PTI
IIT Madras has yet again bagged the best rank among the engineering institutes of the country.
Image: PTI
AIIMS New Delhi has been ranked as the best medical college.
Image: PTI
Jamia Hamdard is the best college for pharmacy, followed by the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad.
Image:
Find Out More