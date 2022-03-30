Nithiin's Birthday: Movies that earned Tollywood actor widespread recognition
Image: Instagram/@actor_nithiin
Written and directed by Vikram Kumar, Nithiin's film 'Ishq' was one of the highest-grossing films of the year and even earned positive reviews from the audience.
Image: 'Ishq' Poster
Telugu romantic comedy 'Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde' starred Nithiin, Nithya Menen and Isha Talwar in the lead. Their performance received immense love from their fans.
Image: 'Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde' Poster
'Sri Anjaneyam' was a popular Telugu fantasy action movie featuring Nithiin, Arjun Sarja and Charmme Kaur in the lead. The film was later dubbed into Tamil and Hindi and was even remade in Oriya.
Image: 'Sri Anjaneyam' Poster
Released in 2002, Nithiin and Sadha-starrer 'Jayam' was a massive hit at the box office and even garnered critical acclaim.
Image: 'Jayam' Poster
Nithiin essayed the lead role in the movie 'Maestro,' a remake of the 2018 Hindi film 'Andhadhun.' It also starred actors namely Tamannaah, Nabha Natesh, Naresh and others.
Image: 'Maestro' Poster
Released in 2016, Nithiin's romantic-comedy film, 'A Aa' was a huge hit at the box office and it even became the eighth highest-grossing Telugu film of the year.
Image: 'A Aa' Poster