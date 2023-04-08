Shreya Pandey
Apr 08 ,2023
Nithya Menen amps up style quotient in these desi looks
Image- @nithyamenen/instagram
Nithya Menen turns 35 years old on April 7. The actress looks like a diva in ethnic looks.
Image- @nithyamenen/instagram
Nithya's look in a pink, floral saree was loved by all her fans and followers.
Image- @nithyamenen/instagram
The OK Kanmani actress charmed everyone in her green, khadi saree.
Image- @nithyamenen/instagram
Nitya Menen looked charming in an all-white suit set which she paired with loop earrings and black heels.
Image- @nithyamenen/instagram
The actress wore a pink saree with a contrasting green blouse. She completed her look with a necklace and earrings set.
Image- @nithyamenen/instagram
Nithya Menen donned a yellow floral saree with a teal blouse for the shoot of a movie.
Image- @nithyamenen/instagram
Nithya Menen bedazzles in a black kurta and legging outfit. The actress teamed her outfit with matching heeled footwear.
Image- @nithyamenen/instagram
Nithya gave ethnic a western twist with a yellow dhoti and kurta outfit. She layered the look with a matching long shrug.
Image- @nithyamenen/instagram
The Mission Mangal star wore a pink and beige saree. She sported a bindi with the look.
Image- @nithyamenen/instagram
The actress donned a pastel pink suit. She let her tresses open and wore her smile as an accessory.
Image- @nithyamenen/instagram
Nithya Menen shared a sun-kissed picture in a green suit-set. She wore a green kurta and palazzo set with a contrasting red dupatta.
Image- @nithyamenen/instagram
