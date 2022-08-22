Digital Desk
Aug 22 ,2022
No end to Moscow-Kyiv war in sight as Russia shoots down Ukrainian drones in Crimea
Image: AP
Ukrainian soldiers ran as a missile strike hit a residential area in eastern Ukraine.
A 26-year-old, displaced Ukrainian woman held her 8-month-old son on a train leaving for Dnipro.
A large column of burned-out and captured Russian tanks and infantry carriers were displayed in the Ukrainian capital, resulting in a large gathering of people.
A gravedigger shovelled soil to bury a 35-year-old man killed in the Russian attack last month.
As the ravaging war continued even after five months, a resident of Malotaranivka village returned to his house after suffering from a disability.
A number of Ukrainians' started returning to their homes as they spent all their money while staying in disputed regions.
Blood stains were captured on a door in the hallway of the apartment of a 66-year-old after a missile strike hit a residential area in Kramatorsk.
