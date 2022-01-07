No Kohli, Dhoni or Tendulkar in Sachin's all-time Playing XI
Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag made it to Sachin's XI for his destructive style of batting.
Image: PTI
The first batsman ever to score 10,000 Test runs in a career, Sunil Gavaskar in the other opener in the prestigious XI.
Image: AP
West Indies' Brian Lara, one of the greatest batsmen in cricketing history makes Sachin's XI.
Image: AP
Sir Viv Richards is the second West Indies batsman to make Sachin's all-time XI.
Image: AP
Jacques Kallis makes the prestigious list and is the only cricketer ever to score more than 10,000 runs and take over 250 wickets in both ODI and Test match cricket.
Image: AP
Former Team India skipper Sourav Ganguly makes it for the middle-order of his playing XI.
Image: AP
Adam Gilchrist makes it over MS Dhoni as the wicketkeeper, the Australian was known for razor-sharp reflexes and destructive batting style.
Image: BCCI
Aussie right-arm leg break bowler Shane Warne makes the XI having taken over 1000 international wickets.
Image: AP
Wasim Akram, one of the best pace bowlers is the only Pakistani cricketer to make Sachin's XI.
Image: AP
India's specialist spin bowler Harbhajan Singh is the fourth Indian player to make Sachin's all-time XI.
Image: AP
Australian pacer Glenn McGrath is one of the most economical and successful fast bowlers of all time and also makes it to Sachin's XI.
Image: AP