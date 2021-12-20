Noise Beads TWS annoucned: Check price and specifications
Image: Noise
Noise has announced yet another truly wireless earphone called Noise Beads. The TWS will launch on December 24, 2021, at 12 noon and will be priced at Rs. 1,499.
Image: Noise
The Noise Beads come with HyperSync technology and connect to its companion smartphone via Bluetooth v5.1. The earbuds weigh 4.5 grams and have an in-ear finish.
Image: Noise
The devices come with Type-C charging and features 7-hour playtime on a single charge and a total of 18-hour playtime with the charging case.
Image: Noise
The earphones can be controlled by full-touch controls and also support Siri and Google Assistant.
Image: Noise
One can also use the earphones while working out as they come with IPX5 water resistance.
Image: Noise
The device will be available in three colours, as visible in the image. More details about the device will be revealed with the launch.
Image: Noise