Shikhar Mehrotra
Aug 03 ,2022
Noise Buds Prima 2 with 50H battery life and Instacharge technology launched in India
The Noise Buds Prima 2 TWS come with 10mm drivers and feature Bluetooth v5.3 for a stable connection.
The earbuds can last up to seven hours on a single charge and an additional 43 hours with the charging case, taking the total battery life to 50 hours.
the Noise Buds Prima 2 TWS features four microphones (two on each earbud) along with environmental noise cancellation.
With Instacharge technology, users get up to two hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging via a Type-C port.
The device supports SBC and AAC and is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones.
To control playback, users get touch controls on the device. The earbuds are IPX5 rated as well.
The Noise Buds Prima 2 earbuds are available on Flipkart for Rs. 1,299, in two colours, including Carbon Black and Pearl White.
