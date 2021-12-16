Noise Buds Prima launched: Check specifications and price
Image: Noise
The Noise Buds Prima are currently available on Noise's official website for Rs. 1,799, down from the marked price of Rs. 5,999. It comes in three colours: Hope Blue, Simply Beige, Charcoal Black.
The earbuds feature 6mm drivers on a long-stem design. Additionally, users can use touch controls on the stem to control playback.
The charging case features a Type-C charging port and supports Instacharge technology, offering 120 mins of playtime in 10 mins of charging. Earbuds offer up to 7 hours on a single charge, which can be charged up to 5 times using the case.
The Noise Buds Prima have an ultra-low latency mode (44 ms) that can be used for playing video games such as BGMI or COD: Mobile.
For clear voice calling, the device has two microphones on each stem. Additionally, the device also features IPX5 water-resistance rating.
