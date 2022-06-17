Noise Buds VS104 truly wireless earphones launched in India: Check specs and price here
The Noise Buds VS104 come with 13mm drivers.
The earphones are equipped with TruBass technology.
The earbuds offer up to six hours of playtime on a single charge.
The TWS support fast charging over a Type-C port.
With the case, the earphones offer up to 30 hours of playtime.
The earphones connect with a smartphone via Bluetooth v5.2.
The Noise Buds VS104 will be available for Rs. 999 in the coming days.
