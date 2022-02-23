Noise Buds VS202 TWS launched in India with Bluetooth v5.3 and 24-hour battery life
Image: Noise
The Noise Buds VS202 comes with 13mm speaker drivers and runs on Bluetooth 5.3. In fact, it is one of the first TWS to run on Bluetooth v5.3 in India, ensuring better connection and low battery consumption.
Image: Noise
The Noise Buds VS202 are available in four colours, including Mint Green, Charcoal Black, Midnight Blue and Snow White. The one shown in this image is called Midnight Blue.
Image: Noise
As far as battery life is concerned, the Noise Buds VS202 delivers up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge and up to 18 hours of battery life with the charging case.
Image: Noise
The Noise Buds VS202 TWs features Hyper Sync technology, which allows them to connect quickly with the companion smartphone as soon as the user opens the case.
Image: Noise
The earbuds feature touch controls on the stem. Users can activate Siri and Google Assistant on the wireless earbuds as well.
Image: Noise
While Noise has set the price of Buds VS202 to Rs. 3,499, they are currently available on Noise's official website for Rs. 1,199.
Image: Noise