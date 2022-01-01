Noise ColorFit Caliber Revealed: Check Specifications And Price Here
Image: Noise
The Noise ColorFit Caliber comes with a 1.69" LCD display with a 240 x 280 resolution.
Image: Noise
The smartwatch has an intuitive interface for monitoring all the health vitals and other metrics such as calories burnt, steps walked and more.
Image: Noise
The Noise ColorFit Caliber also sports a body temperature sensor that displays the user's body temperature.
Image: Noise
Among other sensors on the device are a blood oxygen monitor, 24*7 heart rate monitor, stress monitor and sleep monitor.
Image: Noise
Noise says that the smartwatch supports over 150 watch faces.
Image: Noise
Unlike the other smartwatches in the market, the Noise ColorFit Caliber smartwatch features a flat-edges display along with a crown on the right side of the screen.
Image: Noise
Along with 15-day battery life, the Noise ColorFit Caliber smartwatch will be available from January 6, 2021, for a price of Rs. 2,999.
Image: Noise