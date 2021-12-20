Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 announced: Check specifications and price
The Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 will launch on December 23, 2021 and will be available via Amazon and Noise's official website.
The smartwatch supports an always-on display as it features an AMOLED display (1.78") along with 326 pixels per inch density.
The chassis of the Noise ColorFiy Ultra 2 is made up of stainless steel, giving the device a premium look and feel. It comes in three different finishes.
The Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 also has a Noise Health Suite, which consists of all vitals such as details about sleep, SpO2 levels and heart rate monitoring.
As shown above, the Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 supports more than 100 cloud-based customizable watch faces. Some of them are animated as well.
The smartwatch also has a Productivity Suite, which contains apps to set reminders, check stocks, open flashlight, calculator, play music and more.
