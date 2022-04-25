Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz annoucned: Check specifications and price here.
The Noise ColorFit Ultra Bizz features Bluetooth calling with the help of an inbuilt speaker and mic system.
The Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz comes with a 1.75-inch rectangular display.
The smartwatch has 100 sports modes to select from, covering major activities.
The smartwatch is capable of measuring users' blood oxygen levels, stress levels, sleep and heart rate.
Users can set several reminders on the smartwatch which will be shown like this. It will be available for Rs. 3,499 on April 28, 2022.
Noise has equipped the smartwatch with a Productivity Suite that has stocks, a world clock, quick replies and a smart DND option.
