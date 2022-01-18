Noise Combat neckband earphones come with ultra-low latency mode and LED lights
Image: Noise
The Noise Combat neckband earphones come with 10 mm speaker drivers and feature omnidirectional sound for an enhanced gaming experience.
Image: Noise
The Noise Combat neckband earphones come with a dedicated gaming mode that switches to 45ms latency while playing games.
Image: Noise
The overall aesthetics of the device give it a gaming accessory feel. Both the control centre and the earbuds come with LED lights.
Image: Noise
The control centre on the device features the power button, along with play/pause controls for music playback. Additionally, it also has dual microphones for ENC.
Image: Noise
The Noise Combat Bluetooth neckband offers up to 25 hours of playtime. Additionally, the neckband also supports fast charging technology (8 hrs of playtime in 8 mins of charge).
Image: Noise
The Noise Combat has come in one colour and is marked at Rs. 3,999. However, they are available on Amazon for Rs. 1,499 and the introductory price will end in two days.
Image: Noise