Noise emerges as the most popular smartwatch company in India: Check others here
According to Counterpoint research, Noise shipments doubled in Q1 2022, making it capture 23% of the total Indian smartwatch market.
Fire-Boltt comes in at the second position, capturing 21.0% of the Indian market. Ninja Pro Max was the most popular device from the company. Including Bluetooth calling in the majority of the models made the company very popular.
Boat's Xtend and Storm models were the most popular smartwatches by the company, which captured 17.8% of the Indian market.
Dizo captured a position in the top five smartwatch companies in the country for the first time.
Along with the Galaxy Watch 4, the South Korean company Samsung captured 3.8% of the Indian smartwatch market.
Apple remains the leader in the premium smartwatch segment, witnessing a 104% year-over-year growth from Q1 2021.
