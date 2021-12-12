Noise Launches Two News Products: Evolve 2 smartwatch and Prima TWS
Image: Noise/Flipkart
The new Noise smartwatch is called Noise Evolve 2. It will come with a 42mm dial with a 1.2" AMOLED display along with a 390*390 resolution. It will be available to purchase from December 14, 2021 for Rs. 3,999.
Image: Noise/Flipkart
Other features of the smartwatch are sleep monitoring, blood-oxygen monitoring, 24*7 heart rate monitoring and more. It is water-resistant up to 5ATM and the battery lasts up to 7 days.
Image: Noise/Flipkart
The Noise AirBuds Prima will come with a 42-hour playtime (with the case) feature dual microphones on each earbud. They will be available on Flipkart from December 14, for Rs. 1,799.
Image: Noise/Flipkart
The earbuds have 6mm drivers, offer 44ms low latency for gaming and come with Noise HyperSync to connect instantly with the companion device.
Image: Noise/Flipkart