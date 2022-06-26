Noise Nerve Pro with Instacharge technology and Bluetooth v5.3 launched: Check specs here
The Noise Nerve Pro neckband earphones come with Bluetooth v5.3.
They have a range of up to 10 metres.
With dual pairing, users can connect the device with two devices at the same time.
Noise Nerve Pro features Instacharge technology - 10 minutes of charging give 10 hours of playback.
Noise mentions that users will get good call clarity on the neckband.
The device lasts for up to 35 hours and is IPX5 rated as well.
The Noise Nerve Pro is available in three colours - Cyan Blue, Jet Black, and Neon Green for Rs.899 on Flipkart.
