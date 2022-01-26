Noise Republic Day Sale: Grab these TWS and smartwatches at best prices
Image: Unsplash
Noise Buds VS103 come with 10mm drivers and up to 18-hour playtime. The earbuds have full touch control and an IPX5 rating as well. It is currently available on the Noise website for Rs. 999, down from the original price of Rs. 2,999.
Image: Noise
The Noise Air Buds Mini are currently available on Noise's website for Rs. 1,199. down from the original price of Rs. 2,999. The earphones feature TruBass technology with 14.2 mm drivers.
Image: Noise
The Noise Air Buds Pro are currently available for Rs. 2,999, down from the original price of Rs. 7,999. The earphones feature active noise cancellation, up to 20-hour playtime and a transparency mode.
Image: Noise
The Noise ColorFit Pulse is currently available for Rs. 2,499, down from the original price of Rs. 4,999. It has a 1.4-inch touch display along with a SpO2 monitor.
Image: Noise
The Noise ColorFit Ultra is currently available for Rs. 2,999, down from the original price of Rs. 5,999. It features an aluminium alloy body, a 1.75-inch TruView display and 60 sports modes.
Image: Noise
The Noise Combat Gaming Neckband is currently available for Rs. 1,499, down from its original price of Rs. 3,999 on Noise's official website. The neckband has a gaming mode with up to 45ms of latency. It features bright LED lights on the earbuds.
Image: Noise
The Noise Vibe 5W speaker is currently available on Noise's official website for Rs. 1,499, down from the original price of Rs. 3,999. The Bluetooth speaker offers up to 9 hours of playtime.
Image: Noise