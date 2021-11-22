Noise X-Fit 1 launched in India: Check price and specifications
The Noise X-Fit 1 will come with a 1.52" IPS TruView display with a pixel density of 354 ppi.
The smartwatch has plenty of health monitoring features such as SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, stress monitoring and more.
The Noise X-Fit 1 comes with handy controls such as DND, flashlight, and screen brightness.
Noise offers 100+ customisable and cloud-based watch faces.
The Noise X-Fit 1 offers up to 10 days of battery life.
The smartwatch also offers IP68 and will be available for a special launch price of Rs. 2,999.
