Shikhar Mehrotra
Aug 05 ,2022
Noise X-Fit 2 smartwatch with large display and 60 sports modes launched in India
Image: Noise
The Noise X-Fit 2 comes with a 1.69-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 240 x 280 pixels.
Image: Noise
The smartwatch has 60 sports modes that can monitor the physical activities of the user.
Image: Noise
The smartwatch measures 43.7mm in length and is 11.4mm. It weighs 36.8 grams.
Image: Noise
It comes with an optical heart rate sensor, accelerometer and SpO2 sensor for measuring several fitness-related metrics.
Image: Noise
With a battery of 260mAh, the smartwatch lasts for up to seven days and takes about 2.5 hours to charge.
Image: Noise
With features like Quick Reply and Call Rejection, the Noise X-Fit 2 is available to purchase on Flipkart for Rs. 1,999.
Image: Noise
Find Out More